Children's author Mary Losure to speak in Wadena, July 13
Author Mary Losure, will be the featured speaker at BookEnds at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Uptown Café.
Mary Losure writes innovative non fiction and fantasy books for kids. Her books have been recognized in The Wall Street Journal, Kirkus, Booklist, School Library Journal, and other publications.
Her most recent book "Isaac the Alchemist: Secrets of Isaac Newton, Reveal'd" describes the magic-seeking childhood of a boy who grows up to be the world's greatest alchemist—Isaac Newton.
Before she started writing, she was an award-winning reporter for Minnesota Public Radio. A long-time contributor to National Public Radio, she also reported from Mexico and South America for the independent production company Round Earth Media.
For more information call 218 631-9079 or email603wchs@arvig.net.