In the 1940s, tuberculosis was still a dreaded and dangerous disease. The main course of treatment was bed rest and months of medical care in facilities remote from the general population. Wadena had a tuberculosis sanatorium which later became the Fair Oaks Nursing Home. At the Wadena County Historical Society, there is a record book from the early 1900s that contains records of the patients who were there.

"The Girl in Building C" is the story of a girl named Marilyn who entered the Ah-gwah-ching State Sanatorium in Walker, Minnesota, for what she thought would be a short stay. It ended up being three years. During that time she wrote many letters. Selections from her letters reveal the fascinating and poignant story of what her life was like living in a tuberculosis sanatorium, which was probably not very different from the stories of those who lived, and died, at the sanatorium in Wadena.

