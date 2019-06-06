Local author Paul Sailer signing books at area events

Wadena author Paul Sailer will be signing copies of his new Special Edition of "The Oranges are Sweet - Major Don M. Beerbower and the 353rd Fighter Squadron, November 1942 to August 1944" at the Williams Company Store in Ottertail from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on June 8, the WWII Memorial Dedication at Memorial Park in Brainerd from 1 - 2 p.m. on June 9, and at the Wadena