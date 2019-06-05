Author, Lin Enger to speak in Wadena, June 8

In Lin Enger's book, "The High Divide", a breathtaking portrait of the vast plains landscape is matched by the rich expanse of his characters' emotional terrain, as pivotal historical events of the late 1800s—the bloody turmoil of expansionism, the near total demise of the bison herds, and the subjugation of the Plains Indians—blend seamlessly with the intimate story of a family's sacrifice and devotion.

Lin Enger grew up in Minnesota and has spent most of his life here. He now lives in Moorhead, where he teaches English at Minnesota State University.

The Uptown Cafe is located at 224 Jefferson St. S. This program is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society, Travelin' Storyseller and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. For more information call 218 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net