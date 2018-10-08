Book Ends: Mike Lein brings northwoods humor to Wadena
Twenty years ago, Mike Lein and wife Marci of the Twin Cities western suburbs bought a chunk of lakeshore up here in the Northwoods and proceeded to build a cabin. You know the challenges, the surprises, the trials they would experience. They didn't. Mike recorded it all in a book of cabin stories entitled "Firewood Happens." It won first place in the Midwest Book Awards for humor in 2017. He followed that with a second book of cabin stories "Down at the Dock," which won the same award in 2018.
Mike's stories and essays on hunting dogs, old chainsaws, colorful locals, and watching the sunrise from the dock with a hot cup of coffee have been published in over 25 magazines, including DNR's "Minnesota Volunteer."
Mike is the October guest author of Book Ends, the monthly meet-the-author event at The Uptown café in Wadena. The program begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, with conversation about stories and writing and concludes at noon with book sales and autographs. Attendees are encouraged to stay for lunch with the author.
"Mike's stories are witty, perceptive, and respectful," says moderator Jerry Mevissen. "Anyone who enjoys the outdoors will connect with them. They belong on every nature lover's bookshelf."