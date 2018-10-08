Book Ends: Mike Lein brings northwoods humor to Wadena

Mike's stories and essays on hunting dogs, old chainsaws, colorful locals, and watching the sunrise from the dock with a hot cup of coffee have been published in over 25 magazines, including DNR's "Minnesota Volunteer."

Mike is the October guest author of Book Ends, the monthly meet-the-author event at The Uptown café in Wadena. The program begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, with conversation about stories and writing and concludes at noon with book sales and autographs. Attendees are encouraged to stay for lunch with the author.

"Mike's stories are witty, perceptive, and respectful," says moderator Jerry Mevissen. "Anyone who enjoys the outdoors will connect with them. They belong on every nature lover's bookshelf."