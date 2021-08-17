Different art studios of Central Otter Tail County will be hosting tours on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Lakes Art Tour is a free, drive-yourself event. Participants follow blue signs in their vehicle to visit each of the following community studios:
- Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy's ClayHouse Pottery Studio: Located on 45671 348th St., Ottertail, Minn. 56571, this studio has functional pottery and stoneware. The studio will have guest Cheryl Bannes present during the tour who creates jewelry and metal art. ClayHouse can be reached at 612-418-4883 or shaughnessypotter@gmail.com.
- Shirlee Aho Daulton's The Arthouse: Located at 35059 Boys Shore Trail, Ottertail, Minn. 56571, this studio has art inspired by natural surroundings such as woodcuts, handmade plant paper, paintings, jewelry and pottery. It can be reached at 262-676-9447 or sdaulton32@yahoo.com.
- Roger and Shari Krause's Pine Mill Farm Furniture Co: Located at 46730 Co. Hwy. 54, Ottertail, Minn. 56571, this studio has custom built furniture. They can be reached at 218-367-2885.
- Lori Charest's The Potter-Daughter: Located at 39290 Co. Hwy. 1, Richville, Minn. 56576, this studio offers stoneware potter. For the tour, guest Bob Zimm will be showing his driftwood and sea glass sculptures. This studio can be reached at 218-495-2245.
- Pam Riepe: Her studio is located at 38800 S. Marion Dr., Richville, Minn. 56576. She creates fused and stained glass. She can be found on Instagram @turtlemoonstudios and on her website, turtlemoonstudio.com. she can also be reached at 608-886-5050.
- Robyn Olson's Off the Wall Studio: Located at 101 S. Oak St., Clitherall, Minn., the studio will showcase Bill Seykora's wood-turned bowls and Lazy Susans, Merodie Seykora's pottery and Mary Jo Wentz's alcohol ink, needle felting and mixed media art during the tour. This studio can be found at "Off the Wall by Robyn" on Facebook.