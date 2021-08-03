The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is featuring the work of four generations from one family of artists Aug. 4 through Sept. 4 in an exhibit called "Nelja Generations."

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet the artists at the reception. Light refreshments will be available. It's free to attend and open to the public.

“Nelja” is Finnish for “four.” This show features the work of the four generations of women in the Aho family from central Minnesota. Artwork on display in the gallery features the work of artists Esther Aho, Shirlee Aho Daulton, Genevive Aho Keranen, Kim Smith, Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy, Katrine Karanen Savoie, Jody Hagenson and Kelly Hagenson.

The artwork created by these family members spreads across many mediums, styles and processes. Weaving, painting, paper-making, ceramics, alcohol inks and more are included in this cross-generational show.

The NYM Cultural Center Gallery is always free to see and open to all; hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Call 218-385-3339 or visit kulcher.org with questions or to learn more.