You'll find shade and hope at the Poetry Walk at Green Island with the poets in August including Jeanne Everhart, Jacuzzi, Jeannie Piekos, Steven Vogel, Thomas Smith and Laura Hansen.

Green Island is a 60-acre parcel of land within the city of Wadena, owned by Kent Scheer and Vicki Chepulis whose stewardship of the land includes making a space where people are invited to enjoy the peace and beauty of a carefully cultivated space for experiencing nature.

The Poetry Walk compositions are posted alternately on 12 small information stations along Green Island trails. These alternate with educational texts providing information on the purpose and function of Green Island's new forest.

Each month a different selection of poets will be featured on the Poetry Walk from the project "More Poems of Hope and Reassurance." This project was created by Lina Belar, a fiscal year 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature; and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.