Guests to Green Island this weekend found a slice of the good life awaited them spread throughout the preserve.

A partnership between the Cultural Center in New York Mills and Five Wings Arts Council brought a unique event focused on art and apples Sunday, Oct. 6, hosted at Green Island. Those attending were able to taste test apples, cider, carve apples, tie dye shirts, or take a walk through the woods learning uncommon facts of the often eaten apple.

Cheryl Bannes program director at the Cultural Center in New York Mills said this outreach program was one she'd like to do more of outside of the regular schedule of events at the Cultural Center. She was busy helping kids tie dye shirts and bandannas using turmeric as a base color, and sea weed and beet juice among a table full of other color additives.

Temperatures were cool but crowds still hopped from station to station learning things like, the only native apple tree to Minnesota is the crab apple and it takes about 36 apples to push out a gallon of cider.

Green Island, is open to the public to enjoy a walk along trails and past gardens, sculptures and woods. In the winter, Green Island’s trails are great for skiing, snowshoes, or kicksledding (provided by Green Island).

This free activity was made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.