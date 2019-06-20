From 11 a.m. to noon, June 24 at Great River Arts, 122 1st St SE, in Little Falls, a panel of representatives from Region Five will discuss the impact that Arts and Culture Legacy Fund investments have made in the region in the first 10 years since the passage of the Legacy Amendment in 2008. In addition, Sheila Smith, Director of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts, will talk about how the arts give back to our communities, in conjunction with the release of a new economic impact study of the region from Creative Minnesota.

In the last 10 years FWAC has awarded almost $3 million in grants from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund (Legacy dollars). In total, FWAC has invested $3.8 million from all sources in the region, including an additional $803,658 from state General Funds. These investments have increased participation and attendance at arts events, as well as boosting the economic impact from arts activities in communities across the region, according to the Creative Minnesota study.

The presentation will be prior to a board meeting of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts to be held at Great River Arts that afternoon.