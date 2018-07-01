NYM art exhibition showcases regional and local artists

The show highlights the works of local and regional artists. Artists from around Otter Tail County, the Lakes Region Art Council's nine-county Region 4, and as far away as Fargo, N.D. participate in the exhibit. All media of art in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional varieties can be seen.

The exhibition closes on June 29 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The reception is free to attend and open to all. Light refreshments are served. A cash bar is available. Live music by Mary Marshall is included. Jury prizes are awarded during the reception.

The Adult Regional Show for 2018 is juried by Matt Duckett of Great River Arts in Little Falls, MN. Duckett is a painter and musician from La Crosse, Wisc., who currently serves GRA as Education and Programming Coordinator. His work has exhibited across the United States and internationally, in galleries including the Salmagundi Club in New York City and Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, Ariz. Duckett has been passionately involved in developing arts communities in the various places he's lived, working with a variety of nonprofits, artist incubators and state and local arts boards to foster arts and education.

Mary Marshall is a jazz pianist from Breckenridge. She has performed with the Fargo Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, the Fargo Moorhead Symphonic Band, and in many jazz venues. Marshall toured with the Diamonds in several cities, performed for Rosemary Clooney in Cincinnati, OH, and for President Barack Obama in Grand Forks, N.D.

The exhibit is free to see during the Center's regular hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery at the Cultural Center is always open to everyone.

For more information please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.