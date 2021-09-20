After last year's Wadena Area Concert Association shows were canceled due to COVID-19 regulations and precautions, COVID has once again stopped the series from a normal return.

The association announced over the weekend that the Tuesday, Sept. 21, show planned at the Memorial Auditorium would be postponed until the spring. The first show was family entertainer Kenny Ahern with themes similar to a circus performer, as WACA president Bonnie Kingsley said

The association made plans for six shows this season. Tickets to all six shows are $45 a person, $15 for students and $90 for a family.

The Wadena concerts are in Memorial Auditorium and start at 7:30 p.m. on the designated days. To purchase tickets, call Kingsley for a form or stop by the first show.

The concert association is run by a board of volunteers who schedule the acts with Allied Concert Services and run the events from ticketing to seating people. Kingsley is completing her last year as president after 12 years and said the association is looking for a new president. She said without a president the association would end.

If you’d like to volunteer on the board, you can contact Kingsley at 218-371-9487 or through the Wadena Area Concert Association Facebook page.

These are the scheduled concert dates for Wadena, though the schedule may change to follow pandemic guidelines.