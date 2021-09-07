A new seven-part docuseries, "Rural by Choice," tells the story of why people choose to live in rural places through the eyes of WCCO radio host and Perham-native Cory Hepola. The docuseries promotes Otter Tail County and explores the perceptions of rural life.

The first episode of the series, created by the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association and Kvidt Creative, will air on Sept. 12.

Each episode tells the story of some of the most important things in Otter Tail County: farming and agriculture, fishing and outdoor recreation, local food and brews, arts and culture, supportive schools and friendly community members. While fun and entertaining, the episodes also do not shy away from more thoughtful conversations about diversity, the ‘rural vs. urban divide’ and perceptions of life in rural places, according to a Lakes Country news release.

“Growing up here, I loved it, or at least what I knew about it. While filming 'Rural by Choice,' I got the chance to find out more, and while doing that, discovered a new appreciation and understanding of rural living,” Hepola said.

Micah and Jenna Kvidt, of Kvidt Creative, are also Otter Tail County natives, having grown up in Pelican Rapids. As producers and editors of the series, they are passionate about telling the stories of the place they grew up.

Otter Tail County’s Rural Rebound Initiative Coordinator, Erik Osberg, focused on the big picture. Osberg’s work with the county and Lakes Country Association is to promote Otter Tail County as a great place to visit, live and work.

“We wanted to create something that was more than a series of travel videos. We wanted to dig a little deeper and find out 'why' people choose to live in rural places. We did not want to shy away from topics that surround that question, and I think that will give viewers of the series a lot to think about, whether they live in Otter Tail County, another rural place, or an urban place,” Osberg said.