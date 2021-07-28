Camp Madhatter is in full swing and thrilled to be back in the beloved Memorial Auditorium. Their theme this year is "Our Town." The group is studying the works of Mr. Rogers along with scenes from "Our Town." They are also exploring local history with the help of Lina Belar from the Wadena County Historical Society.

Their grand showcase will feature acting, singing and dancing, with camp alumni joining current campers in the finale.

The performance will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. As always, this event is free and open to the public. Madhatters invite you to help support our local youth as they demonstrate their growth and talents.