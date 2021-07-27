The Verndale Historical Society and Verndale Alliance Church will present a dinner and show on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The dinner featuring BBQ deep pit chicken begins at 5:30 p.m. The show at 7 p.m. is called " Lakefront Town, " an original play by Phil Halstead that features songs and stories from a northern Minnesota town.

The dinner and program will be held at the Verndale Alliance Church , 109 NW Brown Street , Verndale.

Advance tickets only by calling 218-445-5619 or Bill Hess at 218-639-2348, or members of the Verndale Historical Society. Adult tickets are $20. Children under 13 years old are $13. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Verndale Historical Society.