On Sunday, many of us will celebrate the Fourth of July with family, food and fireworks. Why not throw another “f” word into the mix and tell a funny?

Before you set off firecrackers, crack a smile with some Inde-pun-dence Day humor.

Besides, there's no better way to celebrate the Founding Fathers than with some dad jokes.

Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell?

It’ll crack you up!

Why aren’t there any Fourth of July knock-knock jokes?

Because freedom rings.

What do you say when leaving the Statue of Liberty?

“Keep in torch.”

What’s the difference between a duck and George Washington?

One has a bill on his face, and the other has his face on a bill.

Where did George Washington get the ax to cut down a cherry tree?

The chopping mall.

What did they call George Washington’s home when he had mice?

Mount Vermin.

Which Founding Father is a dog’s favorite?

Bone Franklin.

What was Thomas Jefferson’s favorite dessert?

Monti-Jell-O.

Who was the funniest person in George Washington’s army?

Laugh-ayette.

Which colonists told the best jokes?

Pun-sylvanians.

Why were early Americans like ants?

They lived in colonies.

What did King George III think of the colonists?

He thought they were revolting.

What ghost haunted King George III?

The spirit of ’76.

Why doesn’t fire get to enjoy a day off on the Fourth of July?

Because fire works.

What did the little firecracker say to the bigger firecracker?

“Hi, Pop.”

What do you call eating pie on the Fourth of July?

Pastry-otic.

How did one flag greet another flag?

It waved.