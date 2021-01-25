DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Actor Josh Duhamel is known locally for his occasional, impromptu stops at various Detroit Lakes-area hot spots — including the community center and Zorbaz — over the years. But his planned Feb. 13 appearance at a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes will be at a much colder spot — frigid, in fact.

Duhamel is scheduled to be the designated "Proxy Plunger" for the 25th Annual Polar Fest Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 13, though his plunge into the icy water will not occur live.

"It will be filmed before the event, at an undisclosed location," explained Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Pat Petermann.

The secret taping is being done for two reasons, he added — to fit in with the actor's schedule, and to prevent the potential gathering of starstruck crowds of fans due to pandemic safety concerns.

The pandemic is, of course, also the reason why the Plunge is going virtual this year, as the event typically draws hundreds of spectators to Little Detroit Lake every February. What won't change, however, is the way that funds are being raised.

Volunteers who sign up to participate are tasked with going out into the community and raising funds, usually for their own plunge into freezing water — but this year, they will all be raising money for Duhamel's "Proxy Plunge," which will be streamed online via the club's website, bgcdl.org, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.

In return for signing up, volunteers will be made eligible for a series of prizes. A raffle is also being held in conjunction with the event.

If you go

What: The 25th Annual Polar Fest Plunge, featuring "Proxy Plunger" Josh Duhamel

When: Saturday, Feb. 13

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes website, bgcdl.org, and the club's social media pages

Ticket info: Free of charge, though the club will also be selling raffle tickets for $10 each between now and 3 p.m. Feb. 13, when the drawing will be held at the club (150 Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes).