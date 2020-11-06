Turning a flat piece of fabric into a useful and beautiful object is a bit like magic.

You can now experience some of that magic through the Kitchigami Regional Library's Learn to Sew kits. The kit provides the user materials and instructions on making your very own drawstring bag, fabric face covering, sewn stuffed pillow and no-sew stick people.

Pick up a kit from your local library Dec. 1 - 5 during open hours. Register for the kit on the KRLS Legacy Program Facebook page or by contacting your library. This project is recommended for ages 8 and up.

This Legacy project is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.