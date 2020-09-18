The Braschler Family Gospel Reunion Show was performed in Branson, Mo., on September 13 and marked the end of one of the longest runs for a Branson show.

People in the Wadena area may recall the Braschlers performing at the Wadena High School auditorium in the 80's and 90's sponsored by both the Hewitt and Wadena Lions Clubs. The show actually started in Bertha where Janice Braschler's brother Don McIntire lives. As the crowds grew they moved the show to Wadena and the Hewitt and Wadena Lions Clubs partnered in bringing the Braschlers to town. Tens of thousands of people from all over Minnesota and North Dakota would drive to see the show and over this time became lifelong fans of the show and the family.

The Braschler's harmony and family-friendly shows mirrored life in the country at the time and their wholesome entertainment was a welcome relief during the long Minnesota winters each year. Sadly, like many things that chapter has ended and this reunion show marks the end of an era.

Show owner Rex Weiss reported the end of the era an shared that the Braschlers would like to thank all of the Wadena-area fans who supported them over those many years and wish them all a fond farewell.

If you would like information regarding the Reunion Show you can contact them at drtusky@aol.com.