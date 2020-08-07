A new digital animation collaboration, "Quirky Tales," features stories written by Forum Communications Co. reporters. Their work will be used to inspire animations created by award-winning motion design artist Richard Borge.

Borge grew up in Fargo, N.D., attended college in Moorhead, Minn., and Tucson, Ariz., and now lives and works in New York City, where he works on editorial and corporate advertising projects, covering both illustration and motion design components.

The weekly animations are published on Forum Communications' websites and are featured in the e-paper for more than 20 publication titles each Saturday.

After watching the animation below, read the story, Osakis family has raced pigeons for eight years and counting, that inspired Borge's work.