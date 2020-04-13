Over the next several months, the Wadena County Historical Society will offer their public programs online, according to a Historical Society news release.

The BookEnds online edition launched on April 11, as a continuation of the monthly literary program that connects readers and writers. The first presentation was youth author and humorist Allan Woodrow talking about his recent book, "The Curse of the Werepenguin" and his experiences as a writer. Both programs are now available through the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

The BookEnds online edition will be held each month as before, launching on or before the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. The scheduled 2020 BookEnds speakers are: Margi Preus, Ann Lewis, Alex Messenger, J. Ryan Stradal, Gretchen Anthony, Freya Manfred, Lorna Landvik and Barton Sutter.