In response to the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Wadena County Museum and Bookstore will remain closed to the public through April 30.

No public events or programs will be held. The Historical Society is working to make as many programs as possible available to the public in other ways, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

The monthly BookEnds program has been canceled, though an online edition will be launched soon. Allan Woodrow, who was scheduled to speak on March 14 at the Robertson Theatre, recorded his presentation that day at the Wadena Museum and Bookstore. His presentation will be available on the website hopefully by April 11 at 11:30 a.m. The Historical Society plans to record the scheduled BookEnds speakers so one can be featured each month.

The Minnesota Voices annual poetry reading scheduled for April 16 has also been canceled. Instead, the selected works will be compiled in book form and made available by mail and online to participants and the general public. Poets will be invited to record their poems and submit them for inclusion on the website.

The Spring Legacy programs are also transitioning online. Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green, whose concert was scheduled for March 20, recorded part of his presentation with Wadena-Deer Creek elementary music teacher Mary Ellenson. This will be available for the students as part of their distance learning programs and on the Historical Society website along with selected programs from Green.

The second Spring Legacy program scheduled was singer/songwriter Elisa Korenne. Instead of presenting her show, "Madams, Matrons and Madwomen" on April 24 as planned a link to the Prairie Public Television one-hour program they had already recorded with Korenne will be on the website.

The semi-annual meeting planned for April 17 has been canceled. More information about the work of the Wadena County Historical Society will available online at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.