A Christian concert with Colton Dixon, Citizen Way and Manic Drive is headed to the Wadena Memorial Auditorium in April. With 700 tickets available, tickets went on sale Monday, Feb. 10.

After Rev. Robert Segovia, lead pastor at Epicenter Church, connected with Manic Drive a few years ago they have stayed in contact about a future concert. When Manic Drive brought up this tour opportunity, Epicenter “took the leap of faith” to host and cover the costs of the event, according to Segovia.

“We want to be a community that is opening our doors for people to come and at least experience a side of the church that they may have never experienced before, and that is sharing the love of Christ through these events and hopefully they experience a love that is beyond anything that the world can offer,” Segovia said.

As a night of reaching into the community, Segovia hopes the tickets will sell out and bring people from different areas. And with responses from people in Fargo, the Brainerd Lakes area, Aitkin and Alexandria as well as The Pulse Christian radio promotions, a possibility of additional tickets to fill the maximum of 735 seats could open up.

Segovia and The Pulse afternoons program director Dave Wonders will emcee the event. Wonders will also give a sermon at Epicenter on the morning of April 19.

If you go

What: Colton Dixon, Citizen Way, Manic Drive concert

When: April 19 at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Where: Wadena Memorial Auditorium

Cost: $15 tickets from Epicenter Church, $17 online and $20 at the door if available