MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before he is to be sentenced in the 2020 murder of George Floyd , former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s motion for a new trial has been denied.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the request in a ruling released this morning, June 25.

In the ruling, Cahill said the defense failed to demonstrate that Chauvin was deprived of a fair trial, either by court error or abuse or prosecutorial misconduct.

In addition, Cahill said the defense failed to establish a case of juror misconduct, or that a juror gave false testimony during jury selection.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. today in Hennepin County.

