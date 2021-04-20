ST. PAUL — As the guilty verdict was read against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, Minnesotans let out a collective exhale.

Many said the verdict serves justice, while gearing up to continue pushing for civil rights nearly one year after Floyd died.

Presiding Judge Peter Cahill read the jury's verdict at about 4:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 20. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

It has been just under 11 months since Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Bystander and body camera video footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes while Floyd cried out that he couldn't breathe, until he stopped responding.

Surrounded by his legal team, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — who led the state's prosecution team against Chauvin — told reporters after the verdict Tuesday that "we cannot call (the verdict) justice, because justice implies true restoration."

"But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice," Ellison said. "Now the cause of justice is in your hands, and when I say 'your hands,' I mean the people of the United States."

Florida-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his legal team, who are representing Floyd's family in its civil case against the city of Minneapolis, called Chauvin's conviction "painfully earned justice" for the Floyd family, as well as Minneapolis, "but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world."

"Justice for Black America is justice for all of America," Crump's team said in a statement. "This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday said in a written statement that Chauvin's guilty verdict "is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota" but "our work has only begun.”

Floyd's death in 2020 sparked national and international calls for racial justice and reforms to public safety and policing. The Minnesota Legislature in July 2020 passed a slate of police reform bills, but activists and lawmakers of color said at the time that the bill package simply did not go far enough.

“Too many Black people have lost — and continue to lose — their lives at the hands of law enforcement in our state," Walz said. "Our communities of color cannot go on like this. Our police officers cannot go on like this. Our state simply cannot go on like this. And the only way it will change is through systemic reform.”

In the midst of Chauvin's trial, on April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot dead during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, just outside of Minneapolis. Activists and several Democratic lawmakers said that Wright's death showed that last year's legislative reforms did not go far enough.

The Minnesota Legislature's People of Color Indigenous (POCI) Caucus said in a written statement that Tuesday's verdict "not only condemns the actions of that man, but our society and public safety system as a whole."

“Justice cannot stop at punishment, it must continue in everything we do to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again," the caucus said. "This verdict has planted the seed of justice in tenuous soil polluted by years of oppression and injustice. It is now up to us, our white colleagues, and all Minnesotans who value human life to nurture this seed so that it may grow into true justice."

John Gordon, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, said in a written statement that Tuesday's verdict is "the first time in state history" that "a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man."

“While this verdict brings a certain rare form of accountability for police, achieving this outcome for Mr. Floyd is only one step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black and Brown communities," Gordon continued. "We still must radically change policing in Minnesota and across the country, increase accountability and transparency, and create policies that combat racism in policing."

Legislature divided

In Minnesota's divided state Legislature, lawmakers remain politically divided on what further police reforms to pass into law. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, has said he won't promise that Republicans and Democrats can come together to pass further reforms this legislative session.

"Every American is entitled to justice through the legal system," Gazelka said Tuesday afternoon. "Though no verdict will bring George Floyd back, I pray the Floyd family today is in some way comforted knowing the judicial system has provided justice."

Democrats leading the state House, on the other hand, are pushing for further reforms to be passed as soon as possible, threatening to hold up constitutionally required budget negotiations until the Legislature can come to an agreement. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said Tuesday that "the work continues."

“I hope this guilty verdict brings George Floyd’s family, friends, and loved ones a small measure of closure, but it will not bring Mr. Floyd back nor will it prevent the next killing of an unarmed, nonviolent Black Minnesotan at the hands of law enforcement,” Winkler said. “Only when we achieve meaningful change to policing and our criminal justice system, led by Black Minnesotans closest to this unimaginable pain and trauma, will we truly be able to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Minnesota."

Over 1,100 miles away from St. Paul, Minnesota's senior U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called on her congressional colleagues in Washington, D.C., to act, as well, saying it's "long past time" for the Senate to move forward with police and criminal justice reform.

“(T)oday, as we reflect on the life of George Floyd, and appreciate this step toward accountability and the work of the prosecutors, judge and jury, we acknowledge our long and winding march toward justice," Klobuchar said. "We renew our commitment towards securing his legacy — not just as the man whose death shined a light on the undeniable stain of racism on our country — but as the man whose memory inspires us to build a more equitable system.”

Biden speaks to Floyd family

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he was praying the jury settle on the "right verdict," adding that he only said such comments because the jury was already sequestered at the time of his remarks. According to Reuters, he also said he has spoken to Floyd's family, and said he "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they are feeling."

"They’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility, no matter what that verdict is," he told reporters. "I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now, (would) not hear me say that."

White House pool reporters reported that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watched the announcement of the verdict from the White House's private dining room, and spoke over the phone with Walz, as well as Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd.

