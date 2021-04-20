MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin have reached a verdict on their second day of deliberation, according to the Minnesota court systems.

The verdict will be read in court between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 20,

Ex-Minneapolis Police officer Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

This story will be updated.

The trial’s conclusion is coming less than one year after Chauvin and three other city police officers were filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back outside the Cup Foods convenience store in south Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, in an act that sparked nationwide protests and periods of civil unrest.

Pinned to the ground by the former Minneapolis police officer's knee, Floyd's final moments were captured on bystander video and viewed by millions of people around the world in a matter of hours. The incident became one of the most infamous police encounters in history, sparking unprecedented international protests and renewed discussion about race and policing.

The video captured in painstaking detail the final moments of Floyd’s life. His cries for his “mama” and of “I can’t breathe” were met with widespread calls for police reform.

Floyd’s death drew renewed accusations of racism against the Minneapolis Police Department which, in some ways, was itself on trial. The department’s top official, Chief Medaria Arradondo, who is Black, was one of Chauvin’s most notable admonishers, and testified during the trial that his treatment of Floyd was “not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values.”

Prosecutors throughout the trial sought to establish asphyxiation as Floyd’s cause of death, and Chauvin as the one who inflicted it upon him. Several medical expert witnesses said that by kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back, the ex-officers crushed his airway and chest against the pavement they held him down to, slowly depriving him of air.

Dr. Martin Tobin, a Chicago-area pulmonologist and textbook author, testified that it would have been as if Floyd was “in a vise,” and that he likely did not die of sudden heart death.

That view conflicted somewhat with the Hennepin County Medical Center’s autopsy of Floyd, which labeled his death a homicide and attributed it to “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the autopsy, said as a witness for the prosecution that being restrained was, in combination with his underlying heart conditions “just more than Mr. Floyd could take."

Floyd’s heart health and drug ingestion were a major focus for Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, who sought to portray them as having more to do with the death than did his client. Witnesses had differing perspectives as to whether the amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl Floyd was found to have in his system could produce intoxicating effects or overdoses.

And though Floyd had an enlarged heart, clogged arteries and high blood pressure, several witnesses appeared to doubt that health conditions were “significant factors” in his death as Baker’s autopsy report indicated. Heart deaths are more sudden, they said, and Floyd’s gradual cessation of movement and speech under the officers’ weight was akin to oxygen deprivation.

"There’s no evidence to suggest that he would have died that night except for the interactions with law enforcement," Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who retired as the assistant medical examiner for Hennepin County in 2017, said during the trial.

Former Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao will be tried together beginning in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.