Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

9:30 a.m.: Chauvin takes Fifth

Derek Chauvin will not testify in his murder trial. The ex-Minneapolis Police Department officer invoked his Fifth Amendment right moments ago.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill.

Chauvin, who is accused of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, spoke only briefly, answering a series of questions from his attorney, Eric Nelson. Nelson asked Chauvin to confirm that he had been counseled on his constitutional right against self-incrimination and that he understood the decision about whether to invoke it was his alone to make.

The judge asked Chauvin to confirm as much to him. The question of whether he would testify in the trial has been the subject of much media speculation.

8:15 a.m.: Witness testimony meant for Wednesday expected today

A witness who Derek Chauvin's defense attorney intended to call upon yesterday is expected to testify this morning.

Jurors will hear from the witness a day after Dr. David Fowler, the former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland, testified as an outside expert for the defense. Fowler shared conclusions on George Floyd's death that differed somewhat from those of other experts heard from in the trial.

Fowler was the only witness on the stand Wednesday.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9:15 a.m. today, Thursday, April 15.