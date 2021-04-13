Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

8:15 a.m.: Court to open with motions hearing

The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin is expected to continue presenting the case for the ex-officer's acquittal this morning.

Jurors heard yesterday from one of the first expert witnesses in the case to strongly defend Chauvin's actions toward George Floyd the night he died as justifiable. Proceedings this morning are expected to begin with a motion hearing at 8:45.