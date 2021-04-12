Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

10:15 a.m.: Defense calls first witnesses

Prosecutors pursuing murder and manslaughter charges against Derek Chauvin said they would rest their case Tuesday morning, April 13.

Chauvin's defense team then called their first witness, retired Minneapolis Police Officer Scott Creighton. Creighton, a member of the force for more than 20 years, was asked to testify about a May 2019 traffic stop he and George Floyd were involved in.

Judge Peter Cahill said Creighton's testimony and body-worn camera footage from the traffic stop were being used to demonstrate "what ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on physical well-being of George Floyd" and that "this evidence is not to be used as evidence of the character of George Floyd."

The video shows Creighton get agitated very quickly when Floyd doesn't comply with his demands to put his hands on the dash. Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge's questions focus on the fact that Floyd wasn't asleep and didn't fall down during the interaction. — Deena Winter (@deenafaywinter) April 13, 2021

He was questioned only briefly and has since been dismissed. Michelle Moseng, a retired Hennepin County Medical Center paramedic, then testified briefly as to the care she rendered Floyd following his May 2019 arrest.

Earlier this morning, attorneys haggled over the admission as evidence of body-worn camera footage captured by Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang the night of Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest, for which he was present.

Prosecutors asked for certain portions of the video to not be played in court, including one that shows Chang speaking with the other passengers from the car Floyd was travelling in that night. Their conversation contains hearsay, Steve Schleicher said.

Another part of the video shows personal information of Floyd's on the computer screen inside Chang's squad car that, according to Schleicher, would not be appropriate to make public.

Cahill said that the video could be admitted as evidence but asked that the Floyd's personal information be redacted from view.



8:30 a.m. Defense could begin its case today

Before jurors were brought into the courtroom Monday morning, Nelson requested the jury be sequestered before deliberations began and to re-question the jurors following the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old man in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon, April 11, during a traffic stop. Special Assistant Attorney General Steve Schleicher opposed the motion. Judge ultimately denied the defense's request.

The death of Daunte Wright prompted protests Sunday night that turned into violence. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday set a curfew in several Metro counties as a precaution against any civil unrest.

Judge Peter Cahill on Monday notified jurors that Derek Chauvin's defense team would likely begin its case sometime today, Tuesday, April 12. Jurors were also told that closing arguments would come Monday, April 19, and with it the sequestration of the jurors would also begin. Jurors will be sequestered until a verdict is reached.

Also Monday, jurors heard testimony from a use-of-force expert, a cardiologist and George Floyd 's brother, Philonise Floyd, who provided "spark of life" testimony. All were called as witnesses by the prosecution, which has begun winding down its case.

