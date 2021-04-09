Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

8:30 a.m.: Additional medical witness expected to testify

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. today in the trial of Derek Chauvin. An early adjournment Friday pushed additional medical expert witness testimony back to this morning.

It will follow a week of highly technical testimony in which officials who investigated the cause of George Floyd's death spoke at length. Their consensus was that the force used to pin Floyd to the ground the night of May 25, 2020, directly contributed to his death, though there are disagreements over the significance of drug use and underlying health conditions to the case.

Key stories this morning