10:05 a.m.: Pathologist's review attributes death to officers' actions

Dr. Lindsey Thomas told prosecutors in the case of Derek Chauvin that "the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. (George) Floyd's death" the night of May 25, 2020.

The former assistant medical examiner for Hennepin County said in court Friday her conclusion is based upon reviews of footage and documentation pertaining to Floyd's death, the primary cause of which, she agreed, was "asphyxia, or low oxygen." She herself did not perform Floyd's autopsy, having retired several years ago.

It was the officers' restraint of Floyd, and their compressing of his neck, that fatally deprived him of air, according to Thomas, an argument supported by the cause of death listed on Floyd's death certificate.

9:36 a.m.: Forensic pathologist called to testify

Dr. Linsdsey Thomas, a Twin Cities-area forensic pathologist, is minutes into her testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Thomas told jurors Friday morning that she was formerly the assistant medical examiner for Hennepin County. Saying she has been "semi-retired" since 2017, she today does consulting work for medical examiners' offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Reno, Nev.

9 a.m.: Examiner who performed George Floyd's autopsy expected to speak

The trial of Derek Chauvin is slated to resume for the day at 9:15 a.m. Among the witnesses expected to be called Friday, April 9 is Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner for Hennepin County, who performed George Floyd's autopsy.

His would be the latest in a series of testimonies that offered jurors medical explanations of how Floyd died.

