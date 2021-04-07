Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

8:15 a.m. Expert witness expected to continue testimony

Police Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles city police force is expected to continue his expert testimony Wednesday, April 7 in the case against Derek Chauvin.

A day earlier, Stiger said it was his opinion that Chauvin used "excessive" force on George Floyd, who's killing the ex-Minneapolis Police Department officer is charged with. Other Minneapolis officers spoke Tuesday, April 6 about what their training involves and how it applied to the handling of Floyd's arrest the night of May 25, 2020.

Court is expected to gavel back into session at 9:15 a.m.