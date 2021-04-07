Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

8:15 a.m. Expert witness expected to continue testimony

Police Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles city police force is expected to continue his expert testimony Wednesday, April 7 in the case against Derek Chauvin.

A day earlier, Stiger said it was his opinion that Chauvin used "excessive" force on George Floyd, who's killing the ex-Minneapolis Police Department officer is charged with. Other Minneapolis officers spoke Tuesday, April 6 about what their training involves and how it applied to the handling of Floyd's arrest the night of May 25, 2020.

Court is expected to gavel back into session at 9:15 a.m.

Sergeant Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department answers questions Tuesday, April 6, 2021, during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Pool via REUTERS)
