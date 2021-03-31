Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

12:30 p.m. Hennepin County paramedic takes the stand

A Hennepin County EMS paramedic, Seth Bravinder, was next to take the stand Thursday. Bravinder was the one who drove the ambulance to and from the scene on May 25, 2020.

“We were dispatched our notes said we were going code 2 for someone with a mouth injury and PD (police department) was on scene,” Bravinder said, adding about a minute and half into their response the call was upgraded in severity and he then began driving with lights and sirens.

It was as part of Bravinder's testimony that jurors saw a series of of photos of George Floyd's lifeless body inside the ambulance.

Bravinder said that when he pulled up in the ambulance "I assumed that there was potentially some struggle still because they were still on top of him."

Bravinder's colleague was the one who checked Floyd's pulse and pupils but Bravinder said from his vantage point outside the back of the ambulance he didn't see any movement or breathing coming from Floyd.

As part of defense attorney Eric Nelson's cross-examination, Bravinder explained why ketamine may be used. The drug, which he said, has multiple purposes, is used when someone has profound agitation or is "really violent."

Ketamine is also used in excited delirium, which one of the officers was heard mentioning Wednesday in one of the body-worn camera videos shown.

Bravinder was also asked about the status of Floyd's pupils. He said he did not know but stated that in a opioid overdose a person's pupils may be pinpoints and methamphetamine would cause dilated pupils.

Court went to recess following Bravinder's testimony. They are scheduled to resume around 1:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m.: Floyd's girlfriend testifies

The day Courteney Ross met George Floyd, he asked if he could pray with her.

Ross testified that she met Floyd in August 2017 while he was working as a security guard at The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center, a homeless shelter that provides addiction recovery.

"I thought, I was so tired and we’d been through so much, my sons and I and this kind person just to come up to me and say can I pray with you when I felt alone in this lobby," Ross said. "It was so sweet and at the time, I had had lost a lot of faith in God."

The couple shared their first kiss in that lobby and dated from August 2017 until his death in May 2020.

Ross said this to describe how Floyd was after his mother's passing in 2018:

"Floyd is what I would call a mama’s boy. I could tell from the minute I met him and when he came form Houston, he seemed kind of like a shell of himself, like he was broken," she said. "He seemed so sad. He didn’t have the same kind of bounce that he had. He was devastated. He loved his mother so much and I knew that. He talked about her all the time. I knew how he felt. It’s so hard to lose a parent that you love like that."

Both Ross and Floyd struggled with addiction. On their struggles:

"Both Floyd and I, our story, it’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids. We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We both had prescriptions but after prescriptions that were filled, we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times," she said. "Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle. It's something that we dealt with everyday. It's not something that just kind of comes and goes. It's something I’ll deal with forever."

Through Ross's testimony, jurors learned that Floyd was hospitalized in March 2020 for an overdose. Ross said that when she took him to the hospital, she noticed some "foam" building at the corner of his mouth.

Upon cross-examination by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, jurors learned that the male passenger in the Mercedes SUV seen in the body-worn camera videos had sold drugs to Floyd in the past.

8 a.m.: Body-worn camera videos shown to jury

After an emotional day of witness testimony, the Derek Chauvin trial closed Wednesday, March 31, with the showing of three body-worn camera videos back-to-back. Through the testimony of Lt. Jeff Rugel, the manager of the Minneapolis Police Department's Police Business Technology Unit, Special Assistant Attorney General Steve Schleicher introduced the body-worn camera videos of the officers as well as still photos and surveillance video from a city-owned pole camera facing Cup Foods.

The testimony of three witnesses to the May 25, 2020, incident dominated the bulk of the day. Witness Charles McMillian, 61, was overcome with emotion as he heard George Floyd repeatedly calling "mama" on video shown in court. McMillian is heard in multiple bystander videos telling Floyd to comply with officers and that he can't win.

"It kind of startled me when I seen the officer raise his gun. I started recording," witness Christopher Belfrey, 45, told jurors. Belfrey was on of several bystanders who recorded the 2020 incident.

A 19-year-old store Cup Foods employee, Christopher Martin, lived above the store with his mom and sister and had been working at the store for about two months before the May 25, 2020, incident. Martin is the employee who took the $20 bill from Floyd. The interaction triggered the events that ultimately ended with Floyd's death.

"If I would have just not taken the bill this could have been avoided," Martin testified Wednesday, later saying he quit his job at the store because he did not feel safe. He would later describe Floyd "very friendly, approachable, he was talkative. He seemed to just be having an average memorial day, just living his life, but he did seem high."

Court is expected to resume around 9:15 a.m. today, Thursday, April 1.

