Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

10:30 a.m. Williams testimony concludes

Trial resumed shortly after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with the cross-examination of Donald Williams. a bystander and a wrestler and MMA athlete, by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

Williams called police May 25, 2020, after witnessing the response. When asked why he did that, he said, "I believe I witnessed a murder. I felt the need to call the police on the police."

During the playing of that phone call, Williams appeared to become upset and dabbed at his eyes with a tissue or paper towel.

As part of the phone call, Williams is heard telling Officer Tou Thao that Thao would kill himself in two years for what he did that May day.

Nelson also spent time questioning Williams about the rules of wrestling and MMA including how matches or bouts are typically set by weight class.

Nelson also asked if Williams was able to recall any of the conversations he's had while he was being rendered unconscious.

"We didn't talk to each other, so no," Williams said.

When later questioned by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, Williams clarified that the communication for a choke hold to stop was a tap out.

Williams testified on Monday that he has trained with members of law enforcement, including Minneapolis police officers.

"Have you ever officially been asked to train police officers in the use of choke holds," Nelson asked.

"No, just witnessed it," Williams responded.

A young woman, who was a minor at the time of the incident, was called next to testify. Only those in the courtroom were able to hear the person's name, per a Judge Peter Cahill's ruling.

8 a.m.: Donald Williams testimony to continue

The trial of Derek Chauvin is scheduled to resume around 9:30 a.m. today, March 30, with further testimony from witness Donald Williams.

Williams was one of the bystanders who saw the arrest of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, that eventually ended up with Floyd's death. Williams, a wrestler and MMA athlete was called as a witness by the prosecution on Monday, and has used his mixed martial arts background in describing the events of last Memorial Day.

RELATED:

Also testifying Monday was City of Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry, who described the calls from police on the scene. She also described her reaction to a live video feed of the incident she watched as it happened that spurred her to call a superior to report what she saw.

Witness Alisha Oyler testified about what she saw from her location at the now-shuttered Speedway gas station that was directly across Chicago Avenue from Cup Foods. Oyler took a total of seven videos on her cellphone at the time of the incident outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

Following the discussion without the jury, jurors were brought back in shortly after 4:30 p.m. and were dismissed for the day. The court was notified of technical issues that some of the live video streams had been lost.

Forum News Service will provide updates on key developments through the trial. Stay with us today for updates.

Key stories this morning: