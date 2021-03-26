Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below that:

10 a.m. update

"You’re going to learn in this case a lot about what it means to be a public servant and have the honor of wearing this badge," Special Assistant Attorney General Jerry Blackwell said in his opening statements. "You will learn that on May 25, 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excess and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd."





As part of the opening statements, jurors also saw their first video clip of the incident taken by a bystander.

"I can't breath," Floyd says in the video.

"They are going to kill me," he says.

8 a.m. update

The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd begins today, March 29, at 9 a.m. in Minneapolis.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25, 2020, arrest death of Floyd. Floyd’s arrest and death occurred after he was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, and set off weeks of protests and riots across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

