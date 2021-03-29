MINNEAPOLIS — The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is accused of killing George Floyd , will continue around 9:15 a.m. CDT Monday, April 5.

Watch a livestream below and find the latest trial news here.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.