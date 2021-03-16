MINNEAPOLIS — The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd while being arrested, said on Monday, March 15, he was concerned publicity about the city's $27 million settlement with Floyd's family could taint the jury pool.

Calling the timing of the Friday, March 12, settlement announcement "unfortunate," Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court said he would recall seven jurors seated last week to ask if they had seen news of the settlement and whether it would affect their impartiality.

Besides asking to recall the seven jurors already seated, Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson on Monday requested the judge reconsider his request to move the trial to a different county, which Cahill said he would consider.

The trial in a heavily fortified tower in downtown Minneapolis is being closely watched as a bellwether of the way U.S. law enforcement agencies use force and violence in policing Black people.

Chauvin, who is white, was captured in a bystander's video with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, cried out for his life and his mother, who had recently died. The death ignited global protests against racism and police brutality. Chauvin and three other police officers were fired the day after the arrest.

Floyd's family filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against Chauvin and the city of Minneapolis last year. The city called a news conference to announce the settlement, which included emotional comments by Floyd's brothers and Mayor Jacob Frey.

Nelson said the news was "profoundly disturbing" to the defense.

