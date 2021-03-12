MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged for the death of George Floyd, continued Friday morning, March 12.

There are currently six members of the jury selected, five men and one woman. Three of the jurors identify as white, one as multiracial, one as Black and one as Hispanic. Jury selection is expected to continue until the end of March.

On Thursday, March 11, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, which was added to his existing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25 arrest death of Floyd.

Floyd’s name and image have become symbols of the relationships between police and communities of color and Chauvin’s trial has drawn international attention. The Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial is taking place, and much of downtown Minneapolis is fortified for the trial with heavy police and National Guard presence.