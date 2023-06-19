Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative donates $2,000 to Tapley Park playground

WADENA — The Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative trust board met in early June and awarded eight grants to local organizations totaling $14,321.60, according to a press release from the cooperative.

The recipients and dollar amounts are as follows:



Care Ministry, $1,000

Sebeka High School Trap Team, $3,000

Tapley Park Playground, $2,000

Verndale Public School, $2,000

Nimrod Community Senior Citizens Center, $2,500

Menahga Community and Senior Center, $2,021.60

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Babe Ruth baseball, $800

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary School, $1,000

The funds were distributed as a part of Operation Round Up. Funds for the program come from participating Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative members who allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the change allocated to a Community Trust Fund.

The average donation is less than 50 cents a month, yet, members raise and donate about $29,000 annually to community service projects in the two-county area. Since the program’s inception in 2002, Todd-Wadena members have raised and donated more than $620,000 for 783 local community projects.

Todd-Wadena’s Operation Round Up grant applications are reviewed and recipients are selected three times a year by a seven-member volunteer community trust board. The next application deadline is Sept. 15.

Local, nonprofit community service groups may apply for Operation Round Up grants by downloading a copy of the application form and guidelines at toddwadena.coop .

