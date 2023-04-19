Progress: The BBQ Smokehouse brings the fire

Editor's Note: The following originally appeared in the 2023 Wadena Progress special section, which was included as a free Pioneer Journal insert in March 2023. Read the magazine in its entirety HERE online.

If you’ve ever wondered what success smells like, head on over to The BBQ Smokehouse in Wadena where you’ll find owner Tyler Ehrmantraut.

Exterior of The BBQ Smokehouse in Wadena. Frank Lee / for Wadena Progress

The family-owned business began on Ash Avenue (Highway 10) in 2014 but has grown to include a Motley location because “where there’s smoke there’s fire” – and they are on fire.

“Nine years later – the smoked meats, the brats, the summer sausage, the bacon – all that retail stuff has really taken off,” he said. “In the last two years, we've taken out the sit-down part of it or barbecue part and we just do to-go and that's been working very, very well.”

The BBQ Smokehouse in Wadena will celebrate its ninth anniversary on Saturday, March 25.

“Back when we started this, we had sit-down (dining), and we focused mainly on the barbecue side of it,” he said. “But we also did smoked meats and made sausages, snack sticks, jerkies and all that good stuff. And then there was the fresh meat counter also.”

Tyler Ehrmantraut, owner of The BBQ Smokehouse, looks through a freeze at his shop. Frank Lee / for Wadena Progress

The 54-year-old Staples area resident said he used a mobile smoker to cater weddings or offer smoked meats at street fairs and other community events before he took over the Wadena building that formerly housed a Chinese restaurant and opened The BBQ Smokehouse.

“One of the things? Highway 10. Traffic is huge,” Ehrmantraut said for his reason to locate his business near Highway 71. “It was crazy good when we first opened. And it's been really, really good since. I have no complaints about it whatsoever. It's growing every year since.”

Ehrmantraut attributes the success of his business to “good customer relations and good products going out the door.”

“I saw a need for fresh meats, smoked meats, in catering or barbecue in this area,” he said of becoming an entrepreneur. “In the summertime, lake traffic is huge … heading west or going to Brainerd or whatever it's just it's just really … it's good.”

Tyler Ehrmantraut, owner of The BBQ Smokehouse, inspects the sauce and bun racks at his store in Wadena. Frank Lee / for Wadena Progress

Barbecue sauce has always been in Ehrmantraut’s blood, it seems, even when he drove for Mason Bros. Wholesale Grocery in Wadena for 17 years before he struck out on his own.

“My part-time job was making sausage at the local grocery store after I get out of the truck and then barbecue on the weekends for weddings and whatever – just kept growing and growing in that – and so one day I just talked to the wife and I said it's time to go brick and mortar,” he said.

The BBQ Smokehouse Plus in Motley is a full grocery store compared to the Wadena location.

“When people come in here, they say, ‘Well, I thought you were a restaurant.’ But once they get in here, they usually leave with something,” Ehrmantraut said with a chuckle.

The brats Ehrmantraut said he makes in Wadena remain a bestseller at his Motley location, too. He said he offers more than 50 different varieties of brats for customers to purchase and urges them to follow the business on Facebook.

Tyler Ehrmantraut, owner of The BBQ Smokehouse, smiles with his 2022 Minnesota Association of Meat Processors awards for specialty bacon and uncooked fresh pork sausage. Frank Lee / for Wadena Progress

“There are so many different flavors that it's fun to hear the comments,” Ehrmantraut said. “There are so many brands out there that we get more comments on ‘How do I decide?’”

Ehrmantraut recommends The BBQ Smokehouse’s pulled pork, brisket or “Cowboy Beans” for first-timers to his establishment. Those items are sold in 1-pound packages.

“We go through a ton of Cowboy Beans and we get more compliments on them and it's unbelievable,” Ehrmantraut said. “‘Cowboy Beans are a brown bean that I doctor up and put my own magic to it, I guess you could say so.”

Ehrmantraut runs the Wadena location of The BBQ Smokehouse and his wife Kari runs the Motley location.

“My goal was to get more product out there of our smoked meats, our barbecue pork, our pulled pork and all that good stuff or whatever,” he said of the Motley location, which is going on three years. “And it was just another way, another avenue of putting our product out there.”

Ehrmantraut also said he makes his own barbecue sauce and it is one of the staples he carries at his stores.

“It’s a little sweet and heat and not a lot of heat but just enough in there to make it unique. It's not tangy like vinegar or anything like that,” he said.

Ehrmantraut said he makes his own rub, too, which he described as a “nice mild rub” that he uses on his brisket and ribs that he sells or eats.

“Nothing wrong with a good salad, but I love brisket and I love pulled pork and that kind of stuff. And, yes, I'll eat it when I go to other places, too, so I never get tired of it,” he said.