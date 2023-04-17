Progress: Providing a ‘Cozy’ movie experience since 1923

Editor's Note: The following originally appeared in the 2023 Wadena Progress special section, which was included as a free Pioneer Journal insert in March 2023. Read the magazine in its entirety HERE online.

Subscribe to the Wadena Pioneer Journal to receive more great community-focused articles, magazines and local news content from across the family of Forum Communications Company-owned newspapers.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From silent films to “talkies,” mono to stereo to surround sound, black and white to Technicolor to Cinemascope, reel-to-reel film to digital imaging systems, stadium seating to recliners … Wadena’s Cozy Theatre has been a microcosm of the changes in the motion picture industry since its doors first opened in 1914.

John C. Quincer purchased the Cozy Theatre from Pierce Getter in January 1923, officially taking over its operations on Feb. 5, in partnership with his son, Clarence. Contributed / Dave Quincer / for Wadena Progress

And for most of the films that have been screened at the Cozy in the decades since then, the people who have been working behind the screens — whether it was in the projection booth or at the concession stand or in the ticket-taking booth (no longer in use, though it still stands at one of the front entrances), or more recently, downloading each week’s new movie releases onto a computerized projection system — have been members of the same family.

“This is a family business,” says Dave Quincer, the fourth generation of the Quincer family to own the Cozy since his great-grandfather, John C. Quincer, bought it in January of 1923. “I think all of us (including siblings, cousins, and children) have worked here at one time or another.”

When John Quincer officially took over the running of the Cozy Theatre on Feb. 5, 1923, his partner in the operation was his son, Clarence (Dave’s grandfather).

ADVERTISEMENT

A Jan. 18, 1923 article in the Pioneer Journal said the Quincers "come to this city highly recommended and will be a welcome addition to social and business circles."

The Cozy Theatre, circa 1924. Contributed / Dave Quincer / for Wadena Progress

Shortly after revamping the air-cooling and ventilation system in 1929, John Quincer brought "talkie movies" to Wadena, installing an RCA photophone system. The first talking movie at The Cozy, "The Canary Murder Trial," debuted on Aug. 15 of that year.

A painter with Thunderbolt Signs and Lights of Bemidji spruces up the Cozy Theater marquee in 2009. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

Dave Quincer shows the detailing on the curtain that can be drawn in front of the screen inside the original theater auditorium at the Cozy Theatre in Wadena. The curtain was among the improvements that were made when the theater was extensively remodeled in 1938. Vicki Gerdes / for Wadena Progress

The father-son partnership continued until 1940, when Clarence and his wife Della purchased the theater from his father. “Two years prior to that, the theater was extensively remodeled,” Dave said. “They raised the roof and put in a balcony.”

Art deco fixtures, with neon lighting, were also installed “inside and out,” he added, and curtains were installed in front of the screen. While all these renovations were taking place, films continued to be shown — at Wadena’s Memorial Auditorium.

Clarence, Don and Rich Quincer, in 1951. Don and Rich took over the operation of the Cozy Theatre when their father, Clarence, passed away unexpectedly in 1954. Contributed / Dave Quincer / for Wadena Progress

In 1954, both John and Clarence Quincer unexpectedly passed away within months of each other, leaving Dave’s father Rich and uncle Don to take over the theater.

“My dad was 19, and my uncle was 23,” Quincer said. “They had their hands full. My grandmother was strong-willed and stepped right in (to help). My dad was still in school at the time, at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis.”

One year later, the brothers opened a drive-in theater in Wadena, and in 1964, they purchased Perham’s drive-in theater as well. (Both drive-ins have since closed.)

The Cozy Theatre, circa 1961. Contributed / Dave Quincer / for Wadena Progress

ADVERTISEMENT

A fourth generation takes over

Though both Rich and Don Quincer’s families were involved in the Cozy’s operations over the years, it was only Dave who really had an interest in making it a career. In 1992, after Rich bought out his brother’s interest in the Cozy, he was struck by a terminal illness, and son Dave came home to help his father run the theater. On Jan. 1, 1994, Dave officially took over ownership of the Cozy.

Dave Quincer shows the Cozy's remaining traditional film projector, a machine with some parts dated back to the 1940s and early 1950s, after the theater converted to digital projection in 2012. Quincer said the old film equipment worked just fine, but was outdated, as movie studios were phasing out film in favor of digital files. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

In 1996, a second screen was added, and in 2007, a third. In 2010, as the theater industry transitioned from film reels to digital projects, the Cozy did the same, which was an extensive project. With that transition came the possibility of presenting movies in 3D.

Though all of Dave’s three children were involved in the theater’s operations at some point, son Matthew is the only one to follow in his footsteps. Currently, Dave and Matthew Quincer own and operate not just the Cozy, but also Perham’s Comet Theatre, which they purchased from the Wilson family in the summer of 2019.

“If I’d known what was going to happen, I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Quincer said of the Comet purchase, which happened less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing all theaters across the country to go dark for a time.

Still, he added, the Perham theater required little in the way of renovations, as its previous owners had kept the building in good shape.

Dave Quincer behind the counter of the main concession stand at Wadena’s Cozy Theatre, which the Quincer family has owned and operated since 1923. Vicki Gerdes / for Wadena Progress

“We added a new butter machine and popcorn machine,” he said, “but other than that, it (the transfer of ownership) was basically a turn-key operation.”

Quincer was honored to be asked to take over the Comet. “We knew they had been here for 40-something years, running the theater well, and they would trust us to take over for them,” he said at the time.

Drive-in was a saving grace

In addition to the two indoor movie theaters, the Quincers own and operate the Starlite Drive-In Movie Theatre in Litchfield, Minn., which turned out to be a saving grace for them during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Quincer with the award that the Cozy Theatre received from WCCO TV in 2013, naming it the best movie theater in Minnesota. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

When he first purchased the StarLite back in 2015, “my colleagues thought I was crazy,” Quincer said, but he was happy to be back in the drive-in business.

By October of 2020, those same colleagues were wishing they had made the same investment. The handful of drive-in theaters still in existence in Minnesota were thriving under COVID’s social distancing restrictions. Dave’s prior experience with operating the Wadena and Perham drive-ins has proved invaluable in making that investment a profitable one as well.

As a point of comparison, the fall 2020 movie release, “Tenet,” did better in four days at the StarLite than during four weeks of showings at the Cozy, despite the inherent dependency on weather conditions.

Staying afloat in an industry-wide slump

All indoor theaters experienced a similar economic downturn at the ticket booth in both 2020 and 2021 — the financial repercussions of which are still being felt throughout the industry, Quincer said.

Though much of the slow-down could be attributed not being able to open their doors for several months, and being limited in capacity for several more, another factor was the lack of so-called “blockbuster” releases to theaters, Quincer said: Some major studios chose to go the route of simultaneously releasing their movies to both streaming platforms and theaters — thus decreasing their box office intake — while some even made those movies into streaming-only exclusives. Still, others delayed their major releases — “Top Gun: Maverick” being one prime example — until the theaters were fully reopened, without attendance restrictions.

It’s a real catch-22, he noted, as major studios don’t get the funding to produce films if investors don’t think sales for a particular movie will give them a return on the investment. But without new films, movie lovers have little reason to come out to the theater.

Though the Cozy obviously hasn’t been immune to such financial difficulties, Quincer said, he and his son have been fortunate enough to enjoy strong local support — a support that has continued throughout his family’s century-long tenure.

Sometimes, that support has been quite tangible: In 2013, the Cozy was chosen as the top theater in Minnesota, in an online poll conducted by the Twin Cities’ WCCO-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping up with the times

The community’s support has also enabled them to keep up with technological improvements and other changes in the industry, by making investments such as the addition of two more screens, improvements in seating, sound systems, acoustics and screen projection. Reel-to-reel film has been entirely superseded by digital movies, and the theater’s three projector systems are now entirely computerized, with each week’s new film selections being downloaded from a satellite and secured by an encryption key.

Dave and Matthew Quincer renovated Screen 3 at the Cozy Theatre with all-new, reclining seats in November of 2022. Contributed / Dave Quincer / for Wadena Progress

Most recently, in November of 2022, Screen 3 was transformed to provide a truly “cozy” movie-watching experience, with reclining, “zero gravity” theater seats as well as updated wall and floor coverings, speakers, screen and lighting.

Each of those top-of-the-line Irwin theater seats, which were manufactured at a facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, cost around $550, he added.

“To put this kind of investment in a business is a pretty big deal right now,” Quincer told the Wadena Pioneer Journal back in November, adding that while such luxurious comforts are what modern movie-goers want, it also shrank the capacity of Screen 3 considerably, from 162 seats to 60.

Therefore, it was an investment that the Quincers didn’t undertake lightly. The decision to shrink the auditorium’s capacity so drastically with these new, larger seats wouldn’t have been considered even a few short years ago — but making such investments will hopefully ensure people keep coming out to support their local theater, even if it’s in lower numbers than it once was.

“We always try to give an experience which you can’t get at home, which is harder and harder to do because the studios seem to want to get their product into people’s homes sooner and sooner,” Quincer said.

Living history

Despite all the innovations, the theater’s century-long history remains visible within its walls, Quincer said — he still has some old film prints, and a classic reel-to-reel projection system that he may decide to break out for a more old-fashioned theatrical experience sometime soon. While the pandemic was wreaking havoc with movie release schedules, the Quincers managed to keep their doors open and crowds flocking in by hosting screenings of classics like “Hocus Pocus.”

The neon-lit, classic art deco theater marquee and inside lighting fixtures remain, and the theater’s basement still has the old smoking area and adjacent bathrooms where movie-goers used to flock when indoor smoking was still allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its storage area, the basement also houses a treasure trove of classic movie posters, old theater bills, and even a handful of life-sized advertising placards from the Cozy’s brief foray into the home video business back in the 1980s and ‘90s. (The area on the main floor where the video business was once housed is now the main concession area.)

Getting involved in the industry

Quincer is also invested in small-town cinema ownership on a larger scale: Currently, he is the president of the North Central chapter of the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), which covers not just Minnesota, but also North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

He advocates for theater owners across the region on issues like having studios pay for part of the cost of converting theater equipment from film to digital projection (a hot-button topic several years ago), as well as the current conflict between streaming services and theaters with regard to major movie studio releases.

He is also a familiar face at CinemaCon, the largest and most important annual gathering of movie theater owners from around the world. In April of last year, Quincer helped present the CinemaCon screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and had the chance to meet stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

A film festival all its own

Quincer and his friend Jamie Robertson, the former director of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, began the Whiskey Creek Film Festival in 2005.

“We wanted to bring films to town that normally wouldn’t play because most are independently produced,” Quincer said.

Since then, the festival has brought a half-dozen unique and independently made films to the Cozy each fall — with the exception of 2020-21, when pandemic restrictions caused the event to be canceled. The event had a triumphant return in 2022, however, screening six films including “Vengeance,” A Love Song,” “The Phantom of the Open,” “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

The films were chosen by the film festival board, which includes Quincer, Robertson, Alice Martin, Rod Nordberg, Mary Dye Moen and Elizabeth Hawkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting access to films can be a challenge, as not all are available. Through contacts made, the board has been able to secure films that were notable box office hits at venues that play independent films.

“We (the film festival committee) pick movies that will appeal to our customer base,” Quincer said. “We start with a lot of ideas and titles and narrow it down from there.”

He said the film festival’s name came from the river that runs through the east side of Wadena. “I wish I could tell people a neat story about whiskey being poured into the river during prohibition, but I don’t know how the river got its name,” he said.