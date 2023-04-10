Progress: Jefferson Hearing Aid Center continues to provide sound advice and services across lakes area

Editor's Note: The following originally appeared in the 2023 Wadena Progress special section, which was included as a free Pioneer Journal insert in March 2023. Read the magazine in its entirety HERE online.

Maybe it was the firing of a hunting rifle.

Or, it could’ve happened while working alongside noisy farm equipment year after year.

Or, maybe it was the constant, noisy bustling of a manufacturing floor.

Regardless of the reason, many lakes area residents have experienced some type of hearing loss during their lives and the specialists at Jefferson Hearing Aid Center of Wadena have been available to help lakes area residents regain the gift of sound.

Brian Hillesland, hearing instrument specialist at Jefferson Hearing Aid Center, smiles next the company's hallway sign in Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall. Michael Achterling / for Wadena Progress

Brian Hillesland, a hearing instrument specialist, started Jefferson Hearing Aid Center in 2001 but has been operating as a board certified specialist since 1986.

Hillesland said he got into hearing services nearly 40 years ago because his dad was hearing impaired.

“He had really bad hearing,” said Hillesland. “So, he got some hearing aids … and the guy told my dad, ‘you know, our company is looking for some people,’ and I called him one day.”

The job has ups and downs like any other career field, but, he said, the reward of watching someone experience sound again, or for the first time, is worth its weight in gold.

Hillesland said he and his wife took a mission trip to Nicaragua about six years ago with a group of hearing professionals and they must have given away about 1,000 pairs of hearing aids to children and young adults over the course of three days.

Brian Hillesland, hearing instrument specialist at Jefferson Hearing Aid Center, shows off his current hearing aids. Michael Achterling / for Wadena Progress

“You might get an 8-year-old kid who has never heard his mother before,” he said. “That was pretty rewarding.”

When asked about the relaxing of federal regulations that allow hearing aids to now be sold over the counter, Hillesland said he sees those customers missing out on a large part of overall hearing health.

“They are not doing any testing, or follow-up service, or fitting, it’s just, here’s your box and good luck,” he said. “For most people, they need some help. They need someone who knows what they are doing.”

Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids rest in their charging box. Michael Achterling / for Wadena Progress

Hearing aid technology has definitely changed over 40 years, Hillesland said. Adding, Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids have the ability to route phone calls and messages directly from the user’s phone to their ears automatically.

“They work like high-quality earbuds,” he said. “Now, if I go out and blow snow, I can listen to podcasts, or whatever I want on my phone, and put on some earmuffs over them. Just like that.”

Different models of hearing aids are laid out on a desk. Michael Achterling / for Wadena Progress

Adding, they also have the ability to enhance speech in the presence of background noise.

However, after 37 years in hearing services, Hillesland said he is looking to transition into retirement.

He also stressed that Jefferson Hearing Aid Center will not be closing any of their locations in the lakes area and he has committed to continue his practice under the new owner through 2023, and possibly beyond, as he slowly steps back from the business.

This led Hillesland to Josh Heldt, a hearing instrument specialist from Brainerd, who took over ownership of Jefferson Hearing Aid Center in January.

Josh Heldt, right, hearing instrument specialist for Jefferson Hearing Aid Center, smiles next to his son, Christian, at Jefferson Hearing Aid Center's Detroit Lakes location in the Washington Square Mall. Michael Achterling / for Wadena Progress

Heldt said he met Brian about five years ago, but prior to that he worked in the grocery industry for 30 years and was a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

“I went back to school and was doing that online and at home, and then the wife said I had to get out of the house for a day a week,” said Heldt. “So, I started answering phones at this hearing aid place in Brainerd, so that’s where me and Brian connected.”

Heldt said Hillesland told him to answer the phones, keep up with his school work and they’d go from there. They’ve worked together for the last five years.

Brian Hillesland, hearing instrument specialist at Jefferson Hearing Aid Center shows the many different models of hearing aids. Michael Achterling / for Wadena Progress

“We ended up being best friends,” said Heldt. “It’s the perfect mentor relationship, so he teaches me more about life than hearing aids, but that’s how, I think, it should be.”

Heldt added his family is also involved with the new business with his son, Christian, currently in training and his daughter, AnnaMae, managing the Brainerd office.

“(Hillesland) and his wife still work at Wadena,” said Heldt. “His wife will work for probably six or seven more years and Brian will always be a part of it, at least for the next year.”

Heldt said Brian may drop down to four days per week next year, and maybe three days the following year, but they both want to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“It’s more of a family business, even though we aren’t family,” he said. “It’s just working out perfect.”

One of the things Heldt loves about his career and business is that he sees transformations everyday with every client who clicks on their hearing aids for the first time.

“I can’t count how many times I’ve had people cry in the office,” said Heldt. “Most of the time it’s people want to hear their grandkids, or their kids.”

He also said he’s noticed the average age of hearing aid recipients drop because he believes the negative stigma surrounding hearing aids is dissipating.

“People want hearing aids more now because they are more normal,” said Heldt.

Currently, Jefferson Hearing Aid Center has offices in Bemidji, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wadena and Brainerd, but, Heldt said he plans on expanding his offerings through partnerships with nursing homes and local veterans service organizations.

“We want to be a care provider for veterans,” he said. “We’re just looking at different areas to grow.”

If you want to best protect yourself against damaging hearing loss, Heldt said, it’s as simple as wearing ear protection whenever exposed to loud noises. However, he added, as people get older hearing loss becomes more apparent. The average age of a Jefferson Hearing Aid Center client is about 70 years old.

Heldt also showed a hearing test that was administered to an 86-year-old woman to show how she hears frequencies differently; something hearing aids can be tailored to balance out.

The audio chart showed her hearing loss in the low-to-mid-range was about 30 decibels below normal, but, as the tonal frequency went higher, the woman experienced a “profound” hearing loss of about 90 decibels in certain frequency ranges.

“People are getting smarter about not waiting until they need hearing aids,” said Heldt. “You want to get (hearing aids) sooner and we have a lot of people coming in and saying, ‘I wish I would’ve done this 20 years ago.’”

Hillesland said he continues to see hearing services as a growing industry in coming years because of the aging baby-boom generation.

“The people in marketing departments have been telling us for 25 years that the baby boomers are coming,” said Hillesland. “The thing about the baby boomers, first, there’s a lot more of them and, generally, have more money than their parents did, and are generally more health conscious than our parents were … so it’s a pretty good place to be.”