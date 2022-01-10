Twenty-twenty-two brings the celebration of birth for Meghan and Justin Gangestad, Baxter, who welcomed their new baby girl, Catherine Therese, into the world on January 3.

Catherine was born at 5:16 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 21 inches. She is welcomed home by her four big brothers, according to a news release from Lakewood Health System in Staples.

The delivering provider was Dr. Jenny Bunio, OB/GYN. To celebrate Catherine’s birth, the Lakewood Health System Foundation and Piecemakers Quilting Club of Staples presented gifts to the family in honor of the New Year. The Foundation gave a gift of $100 and the Piecemakers Quilting Club gave a beautiful handmade baby quilt, prepared just for the first baby of 2022. The first baby of the year is annually given gifts to help celebrate their arrival.