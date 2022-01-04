WADENA — The first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in 2022 is Natalie Josephine Hassa. She was born at 9:11 p.m., Jan. 3, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her sibling is Braxton Grewe.

“It feels great; she is precious,” said Leah Oberg, the mother of the new year’s baby in a Tri-County Health Care news release. Oberg complimented the staff of Tri-County Health Care on the birthing process and was very appreciative of her special gifts. It is a new year’s tradition for the obstetrics staff of Tri-County Health Care to organize a New Years’ basket for the family.

This year the family was awarded with the following:

Altogether, the family was awarded a gift basket with over a $500 value. All items came from local businesses in the Wadena area.