WADENA — The first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in 2022 is Natalie Josephine Hassa. She was born at 9:11 p.m., Jan. 3, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her sibling is Braxton Grewe.
“It feels great; she is precious,” said Leah Oberg, the mother of the new year’s baby in a Tri-County Health Care news release. Oberg complimented the staff of Tri-County Health Care on the birthing process and was very appreciative of her special gifts. It is a new year’s tradition for the obstetrics staff of Tri-County Health Care to organize a New Years’ basket for the family.
This year the family was awarded with the following:
- Weber’s Wadena Hardware $25 gift card
- Basket, puzzle and frame from Hometown Crafts
- Teething ring and wallet from 1776 Clothing Company
- Gnome and picture from Smith Furniture & Carpet
- Coffee mug and popcorn from Owly Coffee
- Uptown $25 gift card
- Picture, socks, lotion, scarf and mittens from The Taste of Colombia
- Hat, jewelry and ornaments from All Around Divas
- Necklace from Brink’s Jewelry
- El Mariachi gift card
- BBQ Smokehouse gift card
- Super One Foods gift card
- Pizza Ranch gift card
- The Sleepy Sloth Shop gift card
- Rejuvenating Massage shop gift card
- Larry’s Family Pizza gift card
- Glamour Salon blanket
Altogether, the family was awarded a gift basket with over a $500 value. All items came from local businesses in the Wadena area.