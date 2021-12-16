DULUTH — Fuggetabout Santa and the elves — let’s hear it for the Grinch.

Bentleyville’s Tour of Lights, at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park, is one of one of America's largest free walk-through lighting displays. But not everyone there is jolly.

Duluthians Brad Vanderbrook and Steve Hadselford are two of the actors who perform as the Grinch at the Tour of Lights. They talked about the wedding proposals, the would-be fights and the hugs that come with the job.

“Bentleyville seems to be all happy happy joy joy. I think you need a little darker element for it. You need your villains,” said Vanderbrook. “Seems like everybody loves the Grinch.”

Vanderbrook has been involved in Bentleyville since it began, but it’s his second year suiting up as the Dr. Seuss character.

“I’ve been watching ‘The Grinch’ since I was a little kid, and he was always my favorite,” Vanderbrook said.

And he has some things in common with the G-Man: Vanderbrook’s not a huge fan of carols, kiddos or the holiday in general.

“I don’t hate Christmas. I don’t love it. I don’t like all the hubbub that goes with it,” he said.

He’s drawn to the spontaneity and improvisation of the role. He gets to think on his feet about how to snag a smile.

Vanderbrook’s M.O. is photobombing, swiping stuff from the gift shop and hits with a toy that makes fart sounds. “For some, farts are always funny. A lot of it is the element of surprise,” he said.

Sometimes, folks are receptive, some don’t want to be there, and the responses are a mixed bag. “This year, I’ve been punched, kissed, hugged, kicked,” said Vanderbrook. “I’ve been goosed twice.”

Vanderbrook prefers the animated film version, and he bases his character off of that. He also tries to channel Oscar the Grouch from “Sesame Street.” “He’s always crabby, but he’s not a bad guy. He’s just ugly.”

Asked if he’d ever switch characters, “Not a chance,” he answered quickly.

“I’d make a terrible Santa. I’m not really into kids and not really into the ‘ho-ho-ho’ thing.

“Santa’s not going to pull any pranks. I get to pull pranks.”

Vanderbook has seen Hadselford’s Grinch at work. “We’ve got similar bits. I’ve got my own bag of tricks,” he added.

“Once you put on the mask, you’re in character,” said Hadselford, 56.

He’s had knee and hip replacements, and shoulder surgeries. When he’s suited up: “No one knows about that and I can act as crazy as ever.”

Hadselford will carry a portable radio and try to get folks to dance. He covers folks’ faces, taps them on the shoulder and scurries out of sight.

And, he likes heading to the heart for photo ops. “Everybody says the Grinch don’t have a heart, but stand by the heart and say ‘this is mine,’’ Hadselford said, alluding to the pivotal scene from the story.

Hadselford saw the original animated film when he was young, and most recently, he watched the Jim Carrey version. (Among his three Grinch getups, Hadselford’s mask mimics Carrey’s.)

There are run-ins with folks wearing Grinch gear or pajamas. Parents who open up their jackets and show him Grinch T-shirts, and people who look for him everywhere.

“Ninety-five percent of people are nice down there, but there’s that 5% that can be mean,” Hadselford said.

One out of every 10 kids gets scared, he said, but most want a hug.

“There are moments when people get rough on you. They come up and want to start fights, kind of joking, but some of them get really serious,” he said.

His goal is always to make someone smile, especially the ones that seem unhappy; and when he needs a break, he retreats to sit on Santa’s sleigh.

Hadselford's Grinch has also participated in several nuptials. He’s been asked to hold a proposal sign during last year’s drive-thru tour. He’s worn a tuxedo shirt over his costume for a Bentleyville ceremony.

In one proposal: “He pulled out the ring right there and got it all on video. She did say ‘yes’; I said ‘yes’ first and held out my finger.”

Asked what keeps him coming back, he was quick to add: “It’s fun, that’s why I do it.”

