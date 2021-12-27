For the first time in 60 years, the Wadena Post Office will run without a Peterson as a mail carrier. Randy Peterson first stepped into his father’s shoes 32 years ago, and is finishing out his career to end 2021.

He delivered the city routes on the SW portion of Wadena, where every stop is a residential one. He worked for a short seven months at the Long Prairie Post Office before joining the Wadena carriers, just months following his father Dennis’ retirement after 29 years. But it wasn’t an easy job to get, in the 1980s hundreds of people were taking the test at the Wadena Armory and applying for carrier positions.

“I’ve been on all three routes,” Peterson remarked, “so I pretty much know the town.”

Though he saw few people, he will fondly remember the ones who he could joke around with, or give grief “right back to them.” The people on his routes mostly watched for him to be on time—well, and for their bit of conversation.

“I’ve got a lot of pretty good friends that got used to seeing me every day. That will be the worst thing leaving,” Peterson said. “They’re going to be sad to see me go too.”

Peterson both walked and drove his daily routes. After organizing the vehicle for optimal package delivering, he spent the morning moving by car and the afternoons walking 7.5 miles. He enjoys the days when there’s limited excitement too.

After all these miles, and smiles, Peterson earned the National Safety Council’s Million Mile Club award in October 2021. The award is given to drivers who safely travel one million miles, or 30 years or more without a preventable incident, according to a United States Postal Service news release.

“I attribute it to being attentive, staying alert, and knowing my surroundings,” Peterson said in the release. “I love my job, and if I have a good attitude it helps.”

The piles of mail have changed over the years as the number of packages soared while the volume of letters decreased, according to Peterson. The holiday season brings on a rush of letters and packages across the U.S. After all his years delivering the mail, he said the loads of packages are hard on his joints. Packages like dog food are ones to watch out for, and cat litter is “beastly heavy.”

“When I started there was packages but nothing like we have now. If I had six packages 30 years ago, I’ve got 206 now,” Peterson said. “It’s a lot.” He added Saturday delivery will be around for a long time with the rate of packages.

While both humans and dogs love the thrill of mail arriving, Peterson never received a dog bite, just once a nip on his hand and pants.

“I wanted to be outside,” Peterson said of what drew him to the position. “I never wanted to be inside so doing what I’m doing is pretty much it. I’m outside all the time.”

The winter weather, though, like ice and wind won’t be missed. On one of our recent snowy days, Peterson noted the snow banks aren’t as high and ice sneaks in along his route more than he would like.

“The winters are definitely getting warmer, I think. I remember years ago we’d have icicles dripping from noses and beards and everything else, and the snow banks were a lot bigger,” Peterson said. “But the only bad thing about now with it being warmer it tends to be icier because we get a lot more freezing and thawing.”

After 32 years on the job, Peterson says it’s “time to head off into the sunset.” He’ll start his retirement with relaxation and caring for his mom. Plus finding ways to be outdoors, like hunting and fishing, and working on woodwork projects. But mostly, he’s going to take each day as it comes.

“It’s not the most glamorous job,” Peterson remarked, “but it’s a good job.”

Post offices in the area are hiring. You can apply for the positions at usps.com/careers.