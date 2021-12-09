Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd was awarded the MCAA Award of Excellence at the Minnesota County Attorneys Association’s Annual Meeting on Dec. 1, 2021. This award honors an individual who has engaged in activities that show a high level of dedication, professionalism, and commitment to public service and the public practice of law by demonstrating extraordinary leadership, initiative, or innovation in the performance of their duties.

"While her level of dedication, professionalism, and commitment to public service as the Wadena County Attorney has always been clear in every action she takes, the extraordinary effort she put forth in her work on the Criminal Sexual Conduct Working Group and on the Sentencing Guidelines Commission deserve special recognition," the MCAA news release states.

Ladd found the award to be unexpected, which is given to just one out of all 87 county attorneys in the state.

“I am just grateful and honored to receive this award, " Ladd said by email. "I really care about giving voice to small counties in greater Minnesota on important issues and it’s vital for those voices to be heard beyond our counties. So much of what impacts us locally on a daily basis is a result of decisions that are being made in St. Paul and voices from large population centers. It is important to engage, take initiative for positive change and provide innovative solutions that benefits everyone, not just folks in the metro area. To be recognized by my peers as a leader who is passionate about public service, always in constant pursuit of “getting it right,” and challenging others to do the same, is really quite an honor and for that, I am humbly grateful to have received this award.”

Kyra has been the Wadena County Attorney since April of 2006. Prior to becoming the Wadena County Attorney, she was an Assistant Morrison County Attorney. She is a member of the MCAA Board of Directors, serves as Co-Chair of the MCAA Education Committee, is on the Educational Foundation Board, and is a member of the newly formed MCAA Governance Committee. Kyra also serves as the MCAA representative on the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Committee which establishes and modifies the Sentencing Guidelines to promote uniform and proportional sentences for convicted felons. In addition, Kyra served as representative of the MCAA on the Criminal Sexual Conduct Working Group which prepared a report to the Legislature regarding recommended changes to the Criminal Sexual Conduct statutes. These recommendations led to significant amendments to the Criminal Sexual Conduct Statutes.