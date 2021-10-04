Child care providers from eight local counties have been named 2021 Sourcewell Child Care Providers of the Year, according to a Sourcewell news release.

Wadena child care provider Danielle Sworski was recognized locally as the Wadena County Child Care Provider of the Year. Her nominator had this to say about her:

"Danielle has created a safe and loving environment for all the kids that walk through her door every day. She is always looking for ways to better herself for her daycare kids, from taking extra classes to getting different achievements. Danielle has the biggest heart for her daycare families. I always say that this isn't just a job to her that she truly loves all the kids, and what she does. She takes so much pride in being a daycare provider and I can't imagine sending my children to anyone else."

The announcements were made at the fourth-annual Regional Family Child Care Network Conference hosted by Sourcewell. More than 80 providers viewed the virtual event.

Participants of the online conference were licensed in-home family child care providers from counties that partner with Sourcewell for family child care licensing, including Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Douglas, Morrison, Stevens, Todd, and Wadena counties.

"This was our second year hosting the conference virtually and we felt the participation level increased, and attendees were more engaged than previous years," said Sourcewell Lead Regional Licensing Specialist Michelle Tautges. "Providers appreciate this annual training because they can obtain five hours of professional development to go toward their annual requirement of 16 hours at a low-cost."

Recipients of the Sourcewell’s Child Care Provider of the Year award are nominated by families of children in their care or professionals in the industry.

This year’s recipients are: