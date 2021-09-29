Long time elementary teacher Junelle Jackson will serve as the Grand Marshall of the 2021 WDC Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 1. Jackson, who "retired" in 2017, continues to substitute teach and is a fixture at WDC sporting events, both at the head table and as a volunteer.

“I was shocked when I was asked to be Grand Marshal for Homecoming,” Jackson said.

“Being involved in my school just comes naturally to me. It's just my life!!”

"When I think of someone who truly bleeds "Blue and Gold" Junelle is the first name I think of," said Activities DIrector Norm Gallant. "She was an easy choice for our Grand Marshall. She truly has loved and continues to love our school and our students. She is a proud Wadena Alumni. Her children graduated from WDC, and now she has grandchildren in our district. She's always been one of the first to volunteer for anything we've needed and has done the clock and announcing for volleyball for years, as well as the book for basketball. She is a Wolverine through and through."

“I love Homecoming as it is a time to instill that school spirit in my young students,” Jackson explained. “I always hoped that by introducing school pride in the younger elementary years, it will then carry through into the upper elementary and high school years.”

Jackson was a teacher at WDC for 34 years primarily in kindergarten and 2nd grade. She was a member of the 1979 State Softball Championship Team and kept the book for basketball team for most of her career. Her "Let's play volleyball!" can still he heard as she announces and does the scoreboard for the Wolverine Volleyball Team.

“My own two kids, Aaron and Avery, had great school spirit,” added Jackson. “They each were three sport athletes and if they didn't have a game somewhere, our family was always in the gym or on a field cheering on their friends who were also some of my former students. Now, I still love going to watch my students, who will always be ‘my kids’!!"

Jackson's grandsons Tucker and Parker Keldermann, along with baby brother Sawyer, are her pride and joy. Tucker (kindergarten) and Parker (preschool) are the latest in the lineage to attend WDC.

“I am so eager to watch my grandsons participate in school activities,” Jackson said. “All three of them got their first WDC Wolverine shirt from this Grandma!!”

Jackson loves baking, quilting, scrapbooking and has been a VFW Teacher of the Year for her dedication to teaching patriotism amongst her students.

Cheer her on

Celebrate the WDC Homecoming and Jackson by attending the 2021 WDC Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1. The parade lineup starts at 1 p.m. The parae follows a similar path of the June Jubilee Parade.

Other homecoming events