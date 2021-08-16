The bells ding and the horn bellows: a train is coming. These are the sounds you can now hear virtually as the train rumbles in and out of Wadena.

This virtual viewing option is a second camera location for Perham resident Rich Luth, who runs the YouTube Otter Tail Channel of train lines and community events in the area. The camera focuses on the Second Street train crossing, though you can also see the one on Hwy 71.

“It’s just really fascinating to see a train that’s been on the other side of the United States come by Wadena and Perham,” Luth said. “It excites me to know that that train has been who knows where.”

He started with a radio antenna and then a camera in his garage before expanding to outdoor cameras in Perham. The radio originally allowed him to monitor trains from Fargo to the Cities but the system is no longer operational.

When you aren’t waiting for the trains to pass, you might wonder about their cargo or how many cars there are. Luth has a resource for that: a daily log with the direction, cargo, time and number of cars along with a database of 17,000 entries with the train make, model, number and a photo. The database also includes weather for Minnesota counties and major cities around the world. Luth knows that people who enjoy watching the trains want to know more about the train⁠—besides many who simply know the BNSF and Amtrak trains already.

“There’s train fans everywhere that want to see the train line,” Luth said.

Luth and fellow train hobbyists also added a new feature of counting cars who sit on the tracks for 10 seconds or more. He said this is “so dangerous” due to the uncertainty of when a train is coming and the high speeds trains can travel at.

“I don’t think people understand that, and you’ve got a freight train that’s several thousand feet long they can’t just stop on a dime if someone’s too impatient to wait behind the line,” Luth said.

The cameras are largely a personally funded project though people donated on GoFundMe for equipment costs after camera and installation issues. Lunde Auto Sales also sponsors the Wadena camera. He said the cameras are a community service. While the focus is trains, Luth has also helped the Perham police in a case and said he is willing to help as needed.

“They (train hobbyists) want to see an intersection and they want to see traffic and they want to see foot traffic. And that intersection gives quite a bit of that,” Luth said of the Wadena Second Street intersection. “It’s amazing to see, even 3, 4 o'clock in the morning there’s a lot of foot traffic going across that camera.”

The camera can “make it look like we’re sitting right there” on Hwy 71 with a view like the old days of sitting outside the Depot, as Luth said. While the cameras are new, his personal interest in trains started as a young kid when his grandpa gave him an old train set. And he’s always interested in adding more cameras on the train line with possible locations to the west such as Detroit Lakes or Dilworth next.

“I enjoy living on the train line, watching the trains go by,” Luth said. “I know a lot of people will argue with me but I’m one that I like to see some of the graffiti on the trains and some of the art that these artists have put on the trains, some of that’s really unique.”

You can view a livestream of the Wadena and Perham train lines on the Otter Tail Channel on YouTube.